36 organic products, including Walmart’s store brand, recalled on salmonella concerns

A recall by a supplier of organic parsley caused a ripple effect that resulted in the recall of 36 organic food products on Monday and Tuesday. Salmonella might be a problem.

This ends with organic products sold under Cost Plus World Market’s house brand, Full Circle, Great Value (Walmart’s house brand), O Organics and The Spice Hunter coming off shelves. It starts with supplier High Quality Organics.

According to the FDA-posted recall notice from Red Monkey Foods, a High Quality Organics customer found salmonella in a sample of parsley it tested. Some of that lot went to Red Monkey Foods, which makes the parsley and herbs de provence sold under all the above brands, except Spice Hunter.

Sauer Brands, The Spice Hunter’s manufacturer, didn’t mention High Quality Organics by name in its Monday-posted recall notice but said, “Our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that it provided to us.”

The lot of parsley was used on two production days, Sauer said, so out of caution it recalled all the Spice Hunter products without parsley made on those days.

They went to Florida, Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Here’s what was recalled:

▪ Cost Plus World Market Herbes de Provence, lot No. 2552005C.

▪ Cost Plus World Market Organic Parsley, lot No. 2662003D.

▪ Great Value Herbes de Provence Organic, lot No. 2562001C.

▪ Great Value Organic Parsley Flakes, lot No. 2532002J.

▪ O Organics Herbes de Provence Organic, lot No. 2662001J.

▪ O Organics Parsley Organic, lot No. 2672001D.

▪ Full Circle Parsley Organic, lot No. 2532001J

For questions about the above recalled products, email Red Monkey at customerservice@redmonkeyfoods.com or call 417-319-7300, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

▪ The Spice Hunter Organic Parsley, lot Nos. 20217C, 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Saigon Organic Cinnamon, lot No. 20217C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Madagascar Cloves, lot No. 20220C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Gourmet Sesame Seeds, lot No. 20220C. (This was sold at Publix’s Greenwise stores in Tallahassee and Ponte Vedra).

▪ The Spice Hunter Herbs de Provence, lot No. 20220C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Pumpkin Pie Spice, lot No. 20220C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Seafood Grill & Broil, lot No. 20220C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Coriander, lot No. 20220C.

▪ The Spice Hunter California Garlic, lot No. 20220C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Green Hatch Chile, lot No. 20220C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Mexican Seasoning, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Black Pepper, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Paprika, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Szechwan Seasoning, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Fine Black Pepper, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Chinese Ginger, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Muntock White Pepper, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Roasted Garlic, lot No. 20269C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Everything Bagel Crunch, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Malabar Black Peppercorns, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Freeze-Dried Chives, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Italian Seasoning, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Cilantro, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Fennel Seeds, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Dill Weed, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Arrowroot, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Cayenne Red Pepper, lot No. 20270C.

▪ The Spice Hunter Herbs de Provence, lot No. 20270C.

For questions about The Spice Hunter recall, call Sauer Brands at 800-444-3061, Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea for four to seven days.