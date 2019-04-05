Living

10 infant deaths prompt a product warning from the government and Fisher-Price

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

After 10 infant deaths since 2015, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price issued a joint warning to stop using Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘N’ Play sleeper as soon as infants show they can roll over.

For the CPSC’s part, it says all 10 dead babies were three months or older so it’s recommending retiring the Rock ‘N’ Play by three months even if infants haven’t demonstrated roll over capabilities.

The agency also reminds users to use the restraints in infant products. Fisher-Price says “the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three-point harness restraint.”

Safety tips for all infant sleep products/furniture from the CPSC and Fisher-Price: “Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.”

Read Next

Read Next

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Read Next

Stir-fry veggie dish is easy to make, and flavors contrast nicely

Dinner in Minutes

Stir-fry veggie dish is easy to make, and flavors contrast nicely

By Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service

Stir-fry veggie dish is easy to make in Linda Gassenheimer’s Dinner in Minutes column. The sweet-and-sour sauce is light and just coats the mushrooms.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LIVING
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service