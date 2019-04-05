10 infant deaths prompt a product warning from the government and Fisher-Price

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

After 10 infant deaths since 2015, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price issued a joint warning to stop using Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘N’ Play sleeper as soon as infants show they can roll over.

For the CPSC’s part, it says all 10 dead babies were three months or older so it’s recommending retiring the Rock ‘N’ Play by three months even if infants haven’t demonstrated roll over capabilities.

The agency also reminds users to use the restraints in infant products. Fisher-Price says “the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three-point harness restraint.”

Safety tips for all infant sleep products/furniture from the CPSC and Fisher-Price: “Never add blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or other items to the environment and always place infants to sleep on their backs.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal