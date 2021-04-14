People

Golfer Greg Norman just sold his $55 million mansion. But he’s still a Florida man

Greg Norman/AP
Greg Norman/AP AP file

Greg Norman remains a Florida man.

Yes, the golfing legend and his wife, Kiki, just sold their Tranquility estate on Jupiter Island for $55.1 million to businessman Lex Wexner. There were rumors the 66-year-old athlete known as The Great White Shark was returning to his native Australia.

But Golfweek reports that the Normans have downsized and moved elsewhere in the Sunshine State, not Down Under.

Last Thursday, a day after selling Tranquility, the outlet reported Norman dropped $12.2 million on a double-lot home in Old Palm Golf Club, an exclusive golf community in Palm Beach Gardens. One of its more famous new residents is Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods’ ex-wife.

“Where as few as 330 members enjoy a generous helping of the good life,” reads the description on its website. “Where elegance is blended with personalized service. And where nature becomes one with this great game we call golf.”

The sports commentator and Kutner will still have plenty of room to enjoy their subtropical environs. Their new 11,837-square-foot, six-bedroom house sits on two acres.

We cannot say whether the new spot has a bathroom with a view. Earlier this month, Norman famously posted a nude bathing shot before moving out of his last manse.

“After 30 years this is my last sunset shower at Tranquility,” said the caption of the since deleted PG-13 post.

Onto greener pastures?

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
