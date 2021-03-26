Shaq can’t seem to sell his Florida mansion, even at a discount. The home has ‘issues’

We thought Shaquille O’Neal had finally unloaded his Orlando-area mansion. We thought wrong.

Back in February, Fox 35 Orlando reported that the onetime Miami Heat star had finally unloaded his mega-mansion for $16.5 million, three years after putting it on the market.

That would have been a hefty profit, considering the big guy only paid $3.95 million for the Windermere spread in 1993.

But it was not to be. An insider close to the situation told the Miami Herald Friday the reason the sale quickly fell through was that the home had “multiple issues,” and the listing agent had lost the listing.

Issues may be that the home was too personalized, as in had too many homages to the basketball legend, including logos of Superman (his nickname) throughout the space as well as a huge mural of the star.

The 31,000 square footer in Isleworth Golf & Country Club is now listed by Benjamin Hillman, an agent with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Southwest Orlando, reports the Orlando Business Journal.

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is trying to sell his Florida mansion Sotheby's Provided

Whoever snaps this thing up will apparently get a snazzier looking crib.

Hillman said in a statement that the house has been restaged: “It has recently been updated and staged for the ultra-luxury buyer — every exquisite detail has been curated to deliver the ultimate living experience. While it was built for a basketball legend, the world-class amenities and fine finishes will delight any discriminating homebuyer.”

The NBA legend first tried to get rid of the 12-bedroom, 11.5-bathroom house in 2018 for about $28 million, then it was relisted four times before the lakefront property finally got snapped up by an anonymous buyer.

The sale on Realtor.com was listed as “pending” in February. The asking price remains $16.5 million.

O’Neal apparently has relocated to Atlanta for his “Inside the NBA” gig on TNT, and was recently hired by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia as director of community relations.