From one legend to the next: Greg Norman to sell Florida house to Les Wexner

Above: A view of Greg and Kiki Norman’s compound in Palm Beach County. Shawn Hood Media

Pro golfer Greg Norman is close to bidding adieu to his Jupiter Island compound Tranquility, thanks to Victoria’s Secret chief Les Wexner.

Just days after listing his eight-acre waterfront estate for sale, Norman is entertaining a pending contract from Les Wexner, chairman emeritus of L Brands, owner of Victoria’s Secret. The contract was first reported by The Real Deal.

Norman and his wife, interior designer Kiki Norman, listed their 10 bedroom home in January for $59.9 million. It features 12 bathrooms and six half bathrooms, two wine cellars, two pools and a dock for a 150-foot yacht, with access to the ocean and Intracoastal Waterway.

Norman bought Tranquility in 1991 for $5 million. In 2016, he listed the house for $55 million but took it off the market after it failed to sell.

Wexner, a billionaire retail legend, relinquished his position as CEO of L Brands in 2020. The company founded by his parents in 1963 once owned brands The Limited, Abercrombie and Fitch and Express. The company now owns Bath & Body Works and PINK, along with Victoria’s Secret.

In recent months, Wexner has been under scrutiny for his relationship with his former advisor, the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Jill Hertzberg, broker-associate at Coldwell Banker’s The Jills Zeder Group, and Michelle Thomson, Realtor-associate at Coldwell Banker’s The Thomson Team, are the listing agents. Both declined to comment.