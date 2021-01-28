Miami Herald Logo
Marla Maples was just spotted shopping at this Miami-area mall. Is she moving here too?

Could there be another Trump quasi relative in our midst?

Soon after news broke that her only daughter, Tiffany Trump, had gotten engaged, Marla Maples was photographed making her way around Bal Harbour Shops.

Maples appeared to be on her shopping excursion sans TIffany or the groom to be, Michael Boulous, so maybe mom was looking for a wedding present. Or maybe she’s checking out the area for new digs.

Since we hear the young, newly engaged couple is looking for property in Miami Beach, it would stand to reason Maples would want to be close by.

The former Mrs. Donald Trump currently calls New York City home, but also has a place in Georgia, where she reportedly spent much of quarantine.

On Thursday, the 57-year-old posted a picture at a beach, with the caption: “Moving with the waves of life… and finding time to be still in the presence.”

Not that she would have any desire, but Maples could also be near her ex husband, who currently resides at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Maybe they could co-parent amicably and discuss details of the nuptials. Or not.

If Maples did indeed move down, there would be a bunch of Trumps in the area: Don Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle are reportedly eyeing a gate community in Jupiter, despite the fact that some residents object.

Former D.C.er’s Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner bought a nice chunk of land in Indian Creek Island and are currently renting a sweet oceanfront condo at Arte Surfside.

His younger brother, Josh Kushner, and Josh’s supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss, bought on tony North Bay Road.

So being in a Sunshine State of mind seems like a natural fit for this ever growing blended fam.

