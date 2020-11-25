‘What are your holiday plans?’ ARod catches heat over his post from a private jet

A seemingly innocent post about Thanksgiving landed Alex Rodriguez in some hot turkey grease.

Rodriguez, as he is wont to do, sent out a friendly message on Instagram asking his 3.9 million followers what they were doing for the holiday.

This seemed like a nice enough gesture, if only it hadn’t been sent FROM A PRIVATE JET. He was traveling Monday from Miami to celebrate the windows display at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.

“We have so much to be grateful for and are excited to be heading home to spend time with family,” wrote the former Yankees slugger and Univrsity of Miami benefactor. “What are your holiday plans?”

Next to the caption was a picture of his dog, Lady, staring into the camera; in the background, his better half, Jennifer Lopez, lounging on a bed with a $1,550 Hermès blanket, looking at her phone.

While some commenters thanked the ex-baller for his message, others called him out for being insensitive to what Americans are dealing with amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Staying home in my bubble away FROM all our kids and grandkids,” wrote one.

“None. We cancelled all of them. We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” sniped yet another.

One user simply posted one word: “Quarantine.”

Rodriguez did not respond to the people who were upset by the post. But his fiancée did.

“Family time,” wrote Lopez. “My fave.”

The next night the celebrity couple, who both hail from NYC, was pictured walking in the Big Apple with Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme. All were wearing masks.