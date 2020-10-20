‘Just no’: JLo just dropped a song with Maluma. It didn’t go over well with everyone

Maluma con Jennifer Lopez en el Madison Square Garden. Getty Images

You can’t please everyone. And Jennifer Lopez may know that better than anybody at this point.

The superstar entertainer has been around the, um, block, for a while, so we are sure this latest Internet backlash will just magically disappear.

What’s the problem now?

Apparently JLo’s new song with Maluma, “Lonely,” contains lyrics that some people find offensive.

Case in point: “Yo siempre seré tu negrita del Bronx,” translates to “I will always be your little black girl from The Bronx.”

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

someone please tell me this isn’t real pic.twitter.com/dnYJCmT5yg — JAN MICHÆL (@janmichaelxx) October 13, 2020

The term “negrita” is used in many Latino cultures as a term of endearment, kind of like the word “gorda,” which doesn’t equate to “fat,” but “cutie.” Or “mama,” which can be even used on small children in place of “honey.”

For those who really want to get into the weeds on this latest Twitter outrage, there’s a loooong thread about it which really does go there.

Some of the myriad complaints:

“I don’t like JLo She’s just a wanna be black girl that can hit a two step. She’s an All Lives Matter supporter and now she’s calling herself a ‘black girl from the Bronx.’ idk why she still makes music my dog has better vocal agility than her. Just no.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“JLo is a white Latina who started her career out playing an Indigenous woman & went on to steal from Black women and their culture as a whole. cuh-razy.”

Others defended the 51 year old actress, like this commenter:

“Y’all want Latinos to acknowledge their blackness/ancestry and get mad when JLo calls herself Negrita lmaooo. What happened.”

Another day to do better.

Lopez did tell Billboard that she is more “articulate” in English, so maybe she’ll stick to one language from now on to avoid shade.

“Sometimes I get on a roll,” she told the music magazine. “Sometimes I’m totally stuck.”

The now controversial track is still set to appear on the soundtrack of Lopez’s latest film called “Marry Me.” The rom-com, which costars Maluma, is set for a Valentine’s Day release.