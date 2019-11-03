Iconic astrologer Walter Mercado is dead at 87

Walter Mercado, a man born while the sun was in Pisces who became an iconic astrologer in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic community, died Saturday night in his native Puerto Rico.

A family spokesman confirmed Mercado’s death at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan. Mercado was 87. El Nuevo Herald confirmed Mercado’s death with a relative.

Since 1970, on television, then on the internet, Mercado combined his astrological predictions with extravagant robes and a grand persona to achieve transcontinental popularity.

He was honored as Mr. Television by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York in 1986.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The longevity of his popularity can be seen in his daily horoscope, remaining one of the most read features in el Nuevo Herald even today and his yearly prognostications gaining an English language following.

This breaking news article will be updated as more information becomes available.