Walter Mercado’s entrance at the opening of his exhibit was the most Miami moment ever

Walter Mercado is Miami royalty. And at the opening of a new exhibit honoring him at a downtown museum, he made an entrance for the ages.

Your abuela wishes she had been there.

HistoryMiami Museum has just opened “Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado” to celebrate the career of the Latino astrologer, whose remarkable life has taken him from the cane fields of Puerto Rico to delivering televised horoscopes that have reached more than 120 million Spanish-speaking viewers every day for more than 30 years. The exhibit, which runs through Aug. 25, features artifacts from the astrologer’s life as well as some of his fabulous jewelry and 12 of his famous capes.

On Thursday night’s packed VIP opening, which featured what we estimate were billions of sequins - on the crowd as well as on Walter - fans gathered to get a glimpse of the pop culture icon whose advice they grew up with.

Here’s how Walter made his entrance:

Yes. He emerged from sparkly golden curtains on a faux golden throne as fans cheered. Rumor has it that a Costco dolly was involved, but we prefer to believe the stars aligned to propel Walter into the crowd.

The crowd, by the way, was full of familiar faces, from drag specialist Queef Latina to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. All were giddy with delight at the arrival of Walter and jostled to greet him and take photos.

Then they marveled over the exhibit and the fact that it marks the 50th anniversary of his first televised show.

And hopefully, come the New Year, they’ll take his annual advice on how to live their best lives. We know he’ll offer it with much, much love.

Twelve of Walter Mercado’s famous capes are part of the HistoryMiami Museum exhibit. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

“Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado

When: Through Aug. 25

Where: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday

Tickets: https://www.historymiami.org/