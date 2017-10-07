Celebration after Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Darrell Langham (81) scores the final touchdown in the fourth quarter as Florida State Seminoles defensive back Tarvarus McFadden (4) fails to defend as the Seminoles host the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017.
Greg Cote

Canes’ big test, Fins’ home debut, Cats on ice and hello-Jeter top latest Hot Button

By Greg Cote

October 07, 2017 8:22 PM

1. HURRICANES: Finally! UM gets its Litmus test at FSU: Entering Saturday's game in Tallahassee, Canes fans had waited since 2009, through seven straight losses to Florida State and then a Hurricane Irma delay, to finally beat their ACC rival and nemesis again. So. Was it worth the wait?

Saints Dolphins Football(2)
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) stiff arms Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 1, 2017.
Matt Dunham AP

2. DOLPHINS: Fins seek awakened offense in home opener: Sunday vs. Tennessee will mark the Dolphins' second-latest home debut on the calendar in franchise history. After scoring only one touchdown in past nine quarters, let's hope Miami remembers to bring an actual offense to the game.

Panthers_Lightning_MJO_MJO_28 (2)
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) tries to score while Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in Sunrise.
MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

3. PANTHERS: Hopeful Cats christen 24th NHL season: Florida opened with a state doubleheader, Friday in Tampa then Saturday vs. Lightning here. New Panthers coach Bob Boughner is franchise's 15th, none lasting longer than three seasons. Club never got that memo about patience being a virtue.

4. MARLINS: Fish introduce Jeter as MLB playoffs begin: Baseball postseason is underway with all four divisional series, while Marlins intro'd new owners, money man Bruce Sherman and baseball man Derek Jeter. They aren't Jeffrey Loria and haven't lost a game yet, so for now Miami loves them.

106+Heat+vs+Hawks+DS
Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside pulls down a rebound against Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova #7 during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.
David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

5. HEAT: 10-day countdown to season opener: Heat is halfway through its six-game exhibition schedule, with regular season opener Oct. 18. Miami basically stood pat with last year's team that went 30-11 in second half. But is it a good thing when you're convinced your one missing piece was Kelly Olynyk?

