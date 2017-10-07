Canes’ big test, Fins’ home debut, Cats on ice and hello-Jeter top latest Hot Button

1. HURRICANES: Finally! UM gets its Litmus test at FSU: Entering Saturday's game in Tallahassee, Canes fans had waited since 2009, through seven straight losses to Florida State and then a Hurricane Irma delay, to finally beat their ACC rival and nemesis again. So. Was it worth the wait?
2. DOLPHINS: Fins seek awakened offense in home opener: Sunday vs. Tennessee will mark the Dolphins' second-latest home debut on the calendar in franchise history. After scoring only one touchdown in past nine quarters, let's hope Miami remembers to bring an actual offense to the game.
3. PANTHERS: Hopeful Cats christen 24th NHL season: Florida opened with a state doubleheader, Friday in Tampa then Saturday vs. Lightning here. New Panthers coach Bob Boughner is franchise's 15th, none lasting longer than three seasons. Club never got that memo about patience being a virtue.
A new era begins. pic.twitter.com/WkqL2oyn2O— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 3, 2017
4. MARLINS: Fish introduce Jeter as MLB playoffs begin: Baseball postseason is underway with all four divisional series, while Marlins intro'd new owners, money man Bruce Sherman and baseball man Derek Jeter. They aren't Jeffrey Loria and haven't lost a game yet, so for now Miami loves them.
5. HEAT: 10-day countdown to season opener: Heat is halfway through its six-game exhibition schedule, with regular season opener Oct. 18. Miami basically stood pat with last year's team that went 30-11 in second half. But is it a good thing when you're convinced your one missing piece was Kelly Olynyk?
