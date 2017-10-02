Miami Heat player signs $50 million contract deal, yet has no car and lives in a hotel

More Videos 1:41 Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk explains how he lives life the simple way Pause 1:19 UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 1:31 Wayne Ellington after Heat's pre-season win over Hawks 1:39 Kelly Olynyk after Miami Heat's pre-season win over Hawks 0:25 Heat and Hawks lock arms during the anthem before the preseason opener 2:03 Hassan Whiteside after Miami Heat's pre-season win over Hawks 1:07 Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kelly Olynyk after Miami Heat's pre-season win over Hawks Kelly Olynyk had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes in the Miami Heat's pre-season win over the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Kelly Olynyk had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists in 23 minutes in the Miami Heat's pre-season win over the Atlanta Hawks at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

