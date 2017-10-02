No happy ending in Ajayi’s homecoming. Bad Dolphins offense ‘doesn’t make sense’

Jay Ajayi had a chance Sunday to secure his place as the face of American football in England.
Instead, he was the face of the Dolphins’ deep frustration.
Here’s how bad it got for Ajayi Sunday:
A reporter asked him post-game about a sideline moment caught by FOX cameras in which he yelled in apparent anger.
Ajayi needed clarification of which moment the reporter meant. Apparently, there was more than one.
“I think everyone's frustrated,” Ajayi said. “Two games, really — I mean, to put it, three games. And even in Los Angeles, we didn't, like, score in the red zone. We're not putting points up. It's frustrating.”
But Ajayi was just getting started.
“It doesn't make sense, because we have the talent,” Ajayi continued. “So we have to figure out ways to put points on the board. Our defense is playing well and they're keeping them not scoring, and we're not helping them out.”
He continued: “And I know that sucks for the [defense], because we're supposed to play together as a team. And we're not helping them out.”
Yes, it’s early. And yes, Adam Gase has a history of fixing even the most bleak situations.
But they are on pace to be the worst Dolphins offense this decade. They are by far the league’s lowest scoring offense (8.3 per game) in an era rigged to create points.
The Dolphins would have been shut out in consecutive weeks if not for a touchdown on the last play of the Jets game.
And the no-shows came against the Jets and Saints, two lowly regarded defenses.
This is a running team that hasn’t been able to run. Ajayi had 46 yards on 12 carries Sunday. He’s averaging just 3.6 yards per carry this season.
But it probably isn’t his fault. The line isn’t blocking well enough for him.
According to Pro Football Focus, all but two of Ajayi’s yards Sunday came after contact — and 148 of his 184 on the season have come after he’s been hit. That means he’s getting hit, on average, just two feet beyond the line of scrimmage when he carries the ball.
“I just know that we have a standard of running the ball,” Ajayi said. “We know how it's supposed to look when we're playing up to that standard. And for the past couple of weeks we haven't been doing that. And so whatever we need to do to get back to that standard of what we believe we can do on the ground, we need to get there.”
