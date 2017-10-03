Derek Jeter doesn’t have many answers for the Miami Marlins — yet

More Videos 2:11 Miami resident and Marlins fan Udonis Haslem talks Jeter sale Pause 6:22 Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 3:40 Marlins president David Samson gives farewell press conference 1:27 Marlins fans react to Derek Jeter purchasing the Miami Marlins 2:03 MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the sale of the Marlins 3:04 Joe Torre says Derek Jeter 'will roll up his sleeves' with Marlins 1:48 Reacciones en reducción de personal en la Embajada de los Estados Unidos en La Habana 1:40 Maria evacuees arrive by sea to open arms of family and friends 1:59 White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 1:19 UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Marlins' new owners talk about the future of the franchise Miami Marlins' Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman discuss their vision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Miami Marlins' Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman discuss their vision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Jose Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Miami Marlins' Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman discuss their vision for the future of the franchise on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. Jose Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com