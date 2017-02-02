You had your marathon fun, Miami. Now, here comes the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run

The Miami Marathon had its moment last weekend.

Now, get ready for another 25,000 runners and walkers in the Mercedes-Benz Miami Corporate Run – and its sister races – in the 2017 series that has announced its race dates for the wildly popular three-city South Florida event.

The series will begin at 6:45 p.m. March 8 with the Fort Lauderdale Corporate Run at Huizenga Plaza, 32 East Las Olas Boulevard.

It continues at 6:45 p.m. April 12 with the West Palm Beach Corporate Run at Meyer Amphitheatre, 104 Datura Street.

And the huge finale in Miami is at 6:45 p.m. April 27 at Bayfront Park, 310 Biscayne Boulevard.

The event, which started in 1985 as the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Corporate Challenge, has grown from 1,300 entrants to a combined series participation of more than 36,000 last year.