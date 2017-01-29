23,000 runners on the street for Miami Marathon as winners cross the finish line

The 15th running of the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon took off at about 6 a.m. Sunday, with about 23,000 runners lining the streets of downtown Miami outside AmericanAirlines Arena.
Marta Ayala, 33, of Ethiopia, is the women’s winner with a winning time of 2:40.
Christopher Zablocki, 28, of Connecticut, is the men’s winner, who came in at 2:18.
Winning the 13.1-mile half marathon was Panuel Mkungo, 23, of Kenya, in 1 hour 4 minutes 11 seconds — the second fastest time in the event’s history.
The runner-up in the half marathon was Ethan Curry, 27, of Doral. Curry, a former NCAA runner at Albany, finished in 1:09:58.
Winning the half marathon in the women’s division was KT Curwood, 31, of Denver in 1:18:48.
The women’s half-marathon runner-up was Mariela Ortiz, 41, of Argentina, in 1:19:06.
Thousands of spectators, many holding signs for their favorite entrants, also lined the streets, some of them standing from packed bleachers with in front of the arena, their cellphone cameras hoisted high in the air. Rain started falling about 30 minuntes into the race.
The event, owned and produced by Life Time Fitness, traverses some of the most scenic neighborhoods of Miami and Miami Beach — including past lit-up cruise ships below the MacArthur Causeway and along Ocean Drive in South Beach.
Comments