Who is Miami Dolphins seventh-round pick Jason Sanders?

With one pick left in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins needed a kicker.

A fitting end to a draft.

But even though Miami native Eddy Pineiro was still available, the Dolphins opted to draft New Mexico's Jason Sanders with the 229th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Sanders connected on 25 of his 35 career attempts in college, with a career-long of 53 yards.

But don't expect him to be the only kicker the Dolphins look at to serve as Cody Parkey's replacement. Mike Tannenbaum told reporters that another kicker will be signed to compete with Sanders during training camp.

In the meantime, he joins Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker, Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe, Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage, Southern Miss cornerback Cornell Armstrong and Ohio's Quentin Poling in the Dolphins' draft class.