Who is Miami Dolphins fourth-round pick Durham Smythe?

And to open Day 3, the Miami Dolphins selected another tight end.

The Miami Dolphins selected Notre Dame's Durham Smythe with the 123rd overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Smythe is known more for his run blocking prowess than his pass-catching abilities. During his career at Notre Dame, the 6-foot-6, 253 pounder had just 28 career catches for 381 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Analysis from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:

"Smythe is a classic "Y" tight end who carries himself like an offensive lineman. He has the frame, toughness and ability to help do the dirty work as a run blocker for teams in need of toughness at the position. While Smythe can catch what is thrown to him, he's unlikely to be a targeted pass catcher on the next level. Smythe's particular talent as a run blocker should create an opportunity to become a solid starter for years to come."

His skill set could complement Mike Gesicki, who the Dolphins took in the second round on Friday.

He joins Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Gesicki and Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker in the Dolphins' draft class.