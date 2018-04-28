Who is Miami Dolphins fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage?

The Dolphins back field just got a little deeper.

The Miami Dolphins selected Arizona State's Kalen Ballage with the 131st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ballage was the 12th running back taken in the draft — a knock he plans to take with him as he gets into the league.

"I don't believe there are 130 guys that are better than be," Ballage said, "and definitely not 11 running backs."

On the surface, Ballage's 1,972 rushing yards in four years aren't eye popping. His 27 touchdowns, however, do stand out.

For the best example of what he can do, let's go back to Sept. 10, 2016. Arizona State and Texas Tech.

Ballage only touched the ball 15 times. He scored an FBS record eight touchdowns. That type of nose for the end zone will attract NFL teams.

"It was a crazy game ... one that I'll remember for the rest of my life," Ballage said.

And he'll have an opportunity to learn from Frank Gore, one of the best in the game. Ballage will also push Miami's Kenyan Drake for playing time.

He joins Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker and Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe in the Dolphins' draft class.