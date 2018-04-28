Who is Miami Dolphins sixth-round pick Cornell Armstrong?

How much playing time Cornell Armstrong has with the Miami Dolphins in his first season is yet to be determined.

But his selection does mark a first for this Dolphins' regime.

When the Dolphins selected Armstrong with the 209th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he became the first non-Power 5 player to be selected in this regime before the seventh round. The lone exception: quarterback Brandon Doughty, who was taken in the seventh round in 2016.

Armstrong, 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, played for four years at Southern Miss and recorded five interceptions and defended 29 passes in 44 career games.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Armstrong, who took a pre-draft visit to the Dolphins, can play either outside corner or nickel.

"[I'm] just a physical, competitive guy, hardworking," Armstrong said, adding he models his game after Brent Grimes. "An underdog who's ready to get to the top."

He joins Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker, Notre Dame tight end Durham Smythe and Arizona State running back Kalen Ballage in the Dolphins' draft class.



