What are the Dolphins getting in Frank Gore? Allow one of his teammates to tell you

The South Florida sports community got a moment of excitement Thursday when news came out that hometown hero Frank Gore will be signing a one-year deal to play with the Miami Dolphins.
It’s a fitting move for Gore, the 34-year-old soon-to-be Hall of Famer whose career started at Coral Gables High and continued at the University of Miami before extending 13 years into the NFL.
But what exactly are the Dolphins getting in the 13-year NFL veteran?
New Miami center Daniel Kilgore, who played four seasons with Gore in San Francisco, can give you a closer look.
"Frank is the ultimate competitor. He really is,” Kilgore said Friday on the Joe Rose Show. “You look at the guy, however many years he's been in the league, he's going to be 35 years old and he's still a tank. He keeps going each and every year.”
His statistics dfinitely support that notion.
In summary: Gore is third all-time in starts among NFL running backs (182), fifth all-time in career rushing yards (14,026) and seventh all-time in total yards from scrimmage (17,698).
He’s also the only player to rush for at least 900 yards in each of the last three seasons — let alone the last seven and 11 of the last 12 years.
But Kilgore said the statistics and the accolades can be pushed to the side when talking about Gore. The veteran running back, all 5-foot-9 of him, cares about more than how many yards he gains on a given Sunday or how many Pro Bowls he’s been named to (five, by the way).
“It's just the love of the game,” Kilgore said. “I've listened to him in pregame speeches, halftime speeches, practice, post-practice, whatever, and his demeanor on how he handles everything and what he's trying to get across, he's so sincere and he loves the game so much. I was not surprised that he wanted to come back home and maybe this is his last year or maybe he has a couple more years, but I'm really proud and I think the Miami Dolphins will be really pleased to have him on their team."
Kilgore certainly seems happy to be reunited with Gore. When the news came out Thursday that the Dolphins and the running back agreed to terms on a one-year deal, he was one of several people from around the league to take to social media and react to the news. Kilgore posted a picture of the two of them celebrating from their 49ers days with the caption: “Let’s go ahead and get this photoshopped with @MiamiDolphins colors.. #FinsUp”
