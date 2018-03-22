Hometown hero Gore signs one-year deal with Dolphins

Welcome home, Frank Gore.
The Dolphins are signing Gore to a one-year contract, bringing back one of Miami’s best homegrown stars back to Miami-Dade County.
Gore had hopes to finish his career where it began some two decades ago, and this contract should allow it to happen.
Gore, a star at the University of Miami and a likely Hall of Famer as a pro, will plan in a familiar place — with a decidedly different look. Hard Rock Stadium has undergone a half billion-dollar renovation since Gore was a South Florida resident.
Remarkably, just one of Gore’s 232 career college and NFL games have been played at Hard Rock Stadium. He played his college ball in the Orange Bowl before it was torn down. Gore rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns to help the Colts beat the host Dolphins in December 2015.
Seventeen years later, the goodwill in this town remains, even after spending his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco, and then the last three in Indianapolis.
Gore, a Coconut Grove native who played his high school ball for Coral Gables, was a highly touted recruited. He could have gone most anywhere. He decided to stay home, joining one of the most celebrated backfields in college football history.
Also in the position room: future pros Clinton Portis, Willis McGahee and Najeh Davenport.
The Canes went 12-0, beating Nebraska in the Rose Bowl to win the national title game.
Things got harder from there for Gore, who tore his knee twice as an undergrad.
Still, the 49ers took Gore in the third round of the 2005 Draft.
It turned out to be a steal.
He has since rushed for 14,026 yards — fifth in NFL history.
Gore also appeared in the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, losing to the Ravens. He has had a relatively anonymous three years in Indianapolis, even though he topped 900 rushing yards in each season.
People close to him say he wanted to finish his career in Miami. On Thursday, that dream became a reality.
Gore provides steady veteran leadership to a decidedly young running backs room. He is expected to share time with Kenyan Drake, who emerged as a dangerous threat after the Dolphins traded Jay Ajayi. The Dolphins still could consider taking a running back in Day 3 of the draft, but the signing of Gore removes another need from Miami’s list.
