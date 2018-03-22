Frank Gore is making his way back to Miami-Dade County, where his football career began.
‘Back in the 305’: Reaction to Miami star Frank Gore signing with the Dolphins

By Jordan McPherson

March 22, 2018

Veteran NFL running back, former University of Miami star and Coral Gables High alumnus Frank Gore signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Gore, 34, is entering the 14th year of what has turned out to be a Hall of Fame caliber career. If all plays out right, he’ll likely end his pro career where his football dreams started.

And players from around the NFL reacted on social media after the news came out.

The highlights:

New Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore, who played with Gore as part of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.

The Miami Hurricanes football account:

Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett:

Free agent linebacker Sean Spence, a Miami native who played his college career at Miami:

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller, a Miami native who played his college career at Miami:

Frank Gore Jr., Gore’s son and a sophomore at Coral Gables High:

Retired NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman:

