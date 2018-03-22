‘Back in the 305’: Reaction to Miami star Frank Gore signing with the Dolphins

Veteran NFL running back, former University of Miami star and Coral Gables High alumnus Frank Gore signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Gore, 34, is entering the 14th year of what has turned out to be a Hall of Fame caliber career. If all plays out right, he’ll likely end his pro career where his football dreams started.
And players from around the NFL reacted on social media after the news came out.
The highlights:
New Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore, who played with Gore as part of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.
Let’s go ahead and get this photoshopped with @MiamiDolphins colors.. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/1GajNoHZ9V— Daniel Kilgore (@DanielKilgore67) March 22, 2018
The Miami Hurricanes football account:
This man back in the 305?— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) March 22, 2018
pic.twitter.com/T3Ojwaqe6Q
Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett:
My dog frank in the building.... legggoooo Bro https://t.co/82HfpViYZP— T_Lipp (@Tony_Lippett14) March 22, 2018
Free agent linebacker Sean Spence, a Miami native who played his college career at Miami:
Frankly G! Haha that’s live— Sean Spence (@3Spence1) March 22, 2018
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller, a Miami native who played his college career at Miami:
The OG https://t.co/8e1Hm8lp1n— Lamar Miller (@millertime_6) March 22, 2018
Frank Gore Jr., Gore’s son and a sophomore at Coral Gables High:
So I Guess I’ll Be In Hard Rock Stadium Saturday’s and Sunday’s ♂️ @_gbe2— Frank Gore Jr. (@stn_2lit) March 22, 2018
Retired NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman:
Every up and coming running back needs to get in touch with Frank Gore and find out what wth he’s doing. Amazing— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) March 22, 2018
