This former Dolphins running back has launched his own marijuana brand

Former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams has long been an activist and advocate for marijuana use. Now, he’s hoping to make a name for himself on the business side of the industry.

The former NFL star has launched his own marijuana brand, called Real Wellness by Ricky Williams. So far, his line of six products includes salves, vape cartridges and tonics that contain “either hemp-derived cannabidiol [CBD], tetrahydrocannabinol [THC] or both.”

“Through our carefully chosen delivery methods of salves, tonics and vape cartridges, our products empower our clientele to harness the positive effects of herbs, like cannabis, in a more conscious and controlled way,” the brand’s website says.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Williams is developing his products with OutCo, Southern California medical marijuana dispensary and consulting firm. The products will be sold in dispensaries in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles with prices ranging from $35 to $70, according to the newspaper.

This is the latest act of Williams’ marijuana advocacy. Earlier this year, Williams hosted a “cannabis friendly Super Bowl party” in Hollywood Hills, California. In 2016, Sports Illustrated wrote a longform piece about Williams’ complex relationship with marijuana and how he hopes the negative stereotypes surrounding it will change. Williams also served as a keynote speaker at the Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo in Fort Lauderdale last June.

Williams, 40, was the fifth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Texas and spent 12 seasons in the league, nine of which were with the Dolphins (2002-2003; 2005-2010). He is one of 31 players in NFL history to record 10,000 career rushing yards. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2002 after he led the league with 1,853 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns — Dolphins records to this day.