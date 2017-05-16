Ricky Williams still high on cannabis use, and now he’s talking about it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins Pause 1:18 Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress 2:24 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers 7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search 0:31 Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room' 2:17 Cheers and Boos at Commencement Speeches 1:23 Haitians demand Trump administration extend Temporary Protected Status 1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey 1:35 A look inside the NWS's 'Hurricane Hunter' plane 0:40 Muggy day at Guantánamo Bay war court Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former Heisman Trophy-winning running back Ricky Williams says he felt he was racially profiled during a police stop in Tyler, Texas. Tyler Police Department

Former Heisman Trophy-winning running back Ricky Williams says he felt he was racially profiled during a police stop in Tyler, Texas. Tyler Police Department