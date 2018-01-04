Former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams is hosting a “cannabis-friendly Super Bowl party” in Hollywood Hills, California.
Former Dolphins running back is hosting a ‘cannabis friendly’ Super Bowl party

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

January 04, 2018 05:29 PM

Former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams, who has long been an activitst and advocate for marijuana use, tweeted Wednesday night that he will be hosting a “cannabis friendly Super Bowl party” on Feb. 4 at an undisclosed private residence in Hollywood Hills, California.

According to the tweet and attached flier, the party is limited to 50 people on an invitation-only basis. If invited, tickets are $250. The address where the party will take place will only be given to people who are invited and make a successful RSVP. Guests are encouraged to “BYOW” — bring your own weed.

Williams, 40, was the fifth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Texas and spent 12 seasons in the league, nine of which were with the Dolphins (2002-2003; 2005-2010). He is one of 31 players in NFL history to record 10,000 career rushing yards. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2002 after he led the league with 1,853 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns — still Dolphins’ records to this day.

But his playing career was also riddled with off-the-field troubles related to marijuana.

He first retired from the league in 2004 following multiple failed drug tests. Since that time, some form of marijuana use — recreational or medicinal — has become legal in states where more than 20 NFL teams play. Williams returned to the league in 2005 and played seven more seasons, but he was suspended for the entire 2006 season after his fourth violation of the NFL’s drug policy.

Since his full retirement from the league after the 2011 season, Williams has focused on alternative medicine

In 2016, Sports Illustrated wrote a longform piece about Williams’ complex relationship with marijuana and how he hopes the negative stereotypes surrounding it will change. Williams served as a keynote speaker at the Southeast Cannabis Conference and Expo in Fort Lauderdale last June.

He is also a partner with Power Plant Fitness, a marijuana-friendly gym in San Francisco.

