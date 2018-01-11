Cocaine-snorting Dolphins assistant calls episode ‘divine intervention’

It has been a little more than three months since former Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster resigned after a video of him snorting cocaine at his desk surfaced on the internet and went viral.

On Wednesday, Foerster’s first public comments since that day came to light, as Foerster spoke with NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero about his history of drug and alcohol abuse as well as the progress he has made during his time in rehab.

“I was to the point where I was just praying to God, I want this stuff out,” Foerster told Pelissero. “Not like exposed, but I want this out of my life. I can't do this anymore. All this s--- I had going on outside of work, I don't want to do this anymore. I don't want to drink anymore. I don't want to use anymore. And sure enough, two weeks later, the video came out. So you can say it's divine intervention. It wasn't the way I saw everything leaving my life like that. But I knew it was coming. At 55 years old, man, I just couldn't do this anymore.”

According to the article, Foerster checked himself into a South Florida rehab center after he handed in his resignation to the Dolphins. The team funded his treatment, Pelissero wrote.

Among the other highlights of the interview:

Foerster said he met Kijuana Nige, the Las Vegas dancer who posted the video, when the team was in California after being displaced by Hurricane Irma.

Foerster said he had used cocaine for “eight or nine consecutive days” leading up to the day he made the video, which was made in late September before the Dolphins left for the airport to head to London for an Oct. 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Foerster said his history of alcohol abuse stretches back about 30 years and that “Nobody really knew.”

Foerster was disharged from HeadWaters at Origins Behavioral HealthCare in West Palm Beach on Dec. 8, and his ongoing outpatient treatment program lasts another six to eight weeks after that.

According to Pelissero, the NFL is not investigating Foerster but “would meet with him to discuss his treatment if he gets another opportunity in the league.” Foerster, who turned 56 three days after checking himself into rehab, said he would like to coach again but added that he “didn’t go to treatment because I wanted to get my job back. … It’s what I needed.”

“I've never felt better. I've never been happier,” Foerster told Pelissero. “I've never been more clear. I've never been more open to whatever the possibilities are as I am right now today."