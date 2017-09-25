Searching for a silver lining from Sunday’s debacle? Here’s one: Reshad Jones was quite good.

Lost in an otherwise dreadful day by the Dolphins Sunday: safety Reshad Jones actually looked like his old, healthy self.

Jones bounced back from a poor (by his standards) 2017 opener with a team-high eight tackles against the Jets, including two for a loss.

And, just as importantly, Pro Football Focus determined that he missed just one tackle Sunday — a positive development after Jones showed rust during the preseason and in Miami’s opener.

“I think I’m playing solid, but I’ve got to do more,” Jones said. “We’ve got to continue to win football games. It’s about winning around here and I think I’ve just got to do more.”

And yet, PFF thinks Jones did plenty. He had the league’s ninth-highest grade by a safety in Week 3 ahead of Monday night’s game. The website also gave Jones an elite grade against the run, and the stat sheet backs that up. The Jets averaged just 3.0 yards per carry Sunday.

Jones is close to, if not back at, 100 percent 11 months after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged rotator cuff. He missed the last 10 games of the 2016 season because of the serious shoulder injury.

Jones’ return has seemingly shored up a run defense that was terrible without him in 2016. The Dolphins have allowed just 73.5 rushing yards per game so far, fifth-best in football. Run defense efficiency is also better; the Dolphins have allowed just 3.1 yards per carry this year, also good for fifth.

Those numbers were cold comfort for Jones Monday.

“We did do bad [Sunday],” Jones said. “We didn’t win the game. We didn’t do enough to win a football game, so anytime we lose, there’s no moral victories. We’ve got to find a way to re-group and get better.”