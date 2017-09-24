U-G-L-Y! Dolphins historically hapless in blowout loss to Jets

The Dolphins were simply awful Sunday.
They nearly got shut out by arguably the worst team in football.
The Jets manhandled the Dolphins on both sides of the ball, cruising to a 20-6 win. If not for a meaningless touchdown on the last play of the game, Miami would have been held scoreless for the first time since late 2013.
And Jay Cutler was as bad as anyone on the field.
Cutler's stats: 26 of 44 for 220 yards and an interception. But even that was inflated by a late touchdown drive.
In his defense, Cutler didn't get a ton of help. Receivers dropped passes. Jay Ajayi had just 16 yards on 11 carries.
And neither the defense nor special teams made any game-changing plays.
The first half was a complete disaster for Miami. The Dolphins trailed by 10 at the break, and that was only because the Jets screwed up enough to keep them in the game.
The Dolphins were out-gained 221-49 in the first half and didn't convert any of their six third down attempts. Jay Cutler averaged just 3.2 yards per pass attempt.
And the defense hung in as long as it could, but when Byron Maxwell left the game late in the second quarter with an eye injury, the Jets immediately picked on Alterraun Verner, his replacement.
Robby Anderson ran right past Verner on a go route and Josh McCown hit him in stride, connecting on a 69-yard touchdown pass.
And when Bilal Powell rumbled into the end zone from a yard out, the Jets put the game out of reach.
But rock bottom didn't come until the Dolphins' next drive, its fifth three-and-out of the game. Adam Gase greenlit a fake punt, but it failed spectacularly. Matt Haack's pass was intercepted by Terrence Brooks.
Comments