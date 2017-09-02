Miami Dolphins players stand in the huddle during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.
Miami Dolphins

Live tracker of Dolphins roster cuts as they get to 53

By Adam H. Beasley, Barry Jackson and Armando Salguero

September 02, 2017 9:47 AM

NFL rules mandate the Dolphins slice their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

They got a head-start on the process Friday, when they waived or released at least eight players: punter Matt Darr; defensive linemen Julius Warmsley, Nick Williams and Lawrence Okoye; cornerback Larry Hope; linebacker Junior Sylvestre; offensive lineman Avery Young; and wide receiver Rashad Lawrence.

Updates to come throughout the day. In the meantime, check out Armando Salguero’s mock 53-man roster.

