Live tracker of Dolphins roster cuts as they get to 53

NFL rules mandate the Dolphins slice their roster from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.
They got a head-start on the process Friday, when they waived or released at least eight players: punter Matt Darr; defensive linemen Julius Warmsley, Nick Williams and Lawrence Okoye; cornerback Larry Hope; linebacker Junior Sylvestre; offensive lineman Avery Young; and wide receiver Rashad Lawrence.
Updates to come throughout the day. In the meantime, check out Armando Salguero’s mock 53-man roster.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments