Dolphins cut two veteran defensive linemen

The Dolphins began the process of trimming their roster from 90 to 53 by Saturday afternoon’s deadline, and the initial wave included not only punter Matt Darr, but two backup veteran linemen who received playing time for the Dolphins last season.
Defensive end Julius Warmsley and defensive tackle Nick Williams were both released, per league sources. Warmsley, who is injured, logged 86 defensive snaps for Miami last season.
Warmsley played 63 defensive snaps for the Dolphins last season, as well as some meaningful playing time in the playoff loss to the Dolphins.
Also released was defensive lineman Lawrence Okoye, who played well in Thursday’s preseason finale at Minnesota.
The Dolphins are expected to keep defensive end Terrence Fede and defensive tackle Vince Taylor as the final two players on a nine-man defensive line, unless they opt to keep 10 instead of nine.
Among others Dolphins cut Friday, per leage sources: linebacker Junior Sylvestre, receiver Rashad Lawrence and offensive tackle Avery Young.
The Dolphins opted to keep Arizona State rookie Matt Haack as their punter instead of Darr, a move that will save them money each of the next two years.
The team did not announce any of their cuts so far.
