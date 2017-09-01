Matt Darr is looking for work. The Dolphins cut him Friday after two productive seasons.
Matt Darr is looking for work. The Dolphins cut him Friday after two productive seasons. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Matt Darr is looking for work. The Dolphins cut him Friday after two productive seasons. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins part ways with Darr after two seasons; Haack in line to be Miami’s punter

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 01, 2017 2:16 PM

Matt Haack is younger and cheaper than Matt Darr.

And when he out-performed his teammate in training camp and the preseason, the Dolphins made their decision:

They will have a different punter for the third time in four years.

The Dolphins cut Darr Friday; his agent, Brett Tessler, announced the move on Twitter.

“Miami Dolphins are releasing punter Matt Darr,” Tessler wrote. “Did a great job past 2 seasons but Dolphins save $ and Darr will be elsewhere very soon.”

The final preseason stats told the story.

Haack, a rookie out of Arizona State, averaged 46.9 yards per punt with a net of 44.3.

Darr, who was entering his third season, averaged 44.3 yards per punt, but with a much lower net (35.3).

Neither punter had a touchback.

Darr, who beat out Brandon Fields in 2015, is viewed favorably around the league; his career punts have averaged 46 yards.

The move saves the Dolphins $150,000 against the 2017 cap, but would save them far more in the years to come. Darr would have soon entered free agency, while Haack will be cheap for at least the next three years.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Team Stats



» View more stats