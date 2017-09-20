Coral Gables has just fined FPL $64,000, and it’s not stopping there

1:31 Hurricane Maria heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean Pause

0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico

0:32 Fierce wind gusts as Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

0:33 Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico

0:52 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall

0:51 Hurricane Maria makes landfall

0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

1:37 Speaker of the house Paul Ryan: FEMA will have more money in the pipeline

1:30 Wind and rain hammer Puerto Rican capital