You aren’t alone. Hurricane Irma knocks out lots of power — and it can’t be fixed yet

Nearly half of homes and businesses in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were without power Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma began its assault on the lower Florida Keys.
As of 9 a.m. in Miami-Dade, 574,490 customers didn’t have power out of a total 1.1 million customers, according to FPL’s data. That’s more than half of homes and businesses, a total that has surged more than 600 percent in the last 12 hours. According to reports, most of Miami Beach was without power Sunday morning.
Broward’s outages have also spiked. In Broward, more than a third of FPL’s customers — 360,750 out of 933,300 — were without power.
Palm Beach County is faring better with 135,730 out of 739,000 customers without power.
For many, it will now be a waiting game because FPL crews can’t work to restore power once winds reach 35 mph or higher. Crews will wait until it is safe again for crews to work. “FPL has assembled the largest pre-storm restoration workforce in U.S. history, more than 16,000 strong. We work 24/7 to restore power,” an FPL spokesman said.
And multiple outages are common, too. Some customers who experienced outages Saturday and had their power restored — some 120,000 in Miami-Dade and Broward — could be hit again.
To report an outage or check status, go to www.fplmaps.com.
FPL also warned residents to stay away from downed power lines. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or 1-800-4OUTAGE.
