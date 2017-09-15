Coral Gables may sue FPL after Hurricane Irma power outages

More Videos

Miami Heat help shelters fly animals out to make room for Irma's displaced pets 1:53

Miami Heat help shelters fly animals out to make room for Irma's displaced pets

Pause
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue does wellness checks in the FLorida Keys after Hurricane Irma 2:32

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue does wellness checks in the FLorida Keys after Hurricane Irma

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 0:41

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 2:01

House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone

Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape 0:39

Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:53

Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC

Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys 2:01

Watch drone footage of Hurricane Irma's devastation in the Florida Keys

City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks 1:23

City of Miami Beach employees help clean up the parks

  • FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

    Florida Power and Light employees struggle to restore power Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 after Hurricane Irma left millions of customers without electricity.

Florida Power and Light employees struggle to restore power Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 after Hurricane Irma left millions of customers without electricity. Pedro Portal el Nuevo Herald
Florida Power and Light employees struggle to restore power Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 after Hurricane Irma left millions of customers without electricity. Pedro Portal el Nuevo Herald

Hurricane

Coral Gables may sue FPL after Hurricane Irma power outages

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

September 15, 2017 5:15 PM

Nearly a week after Hurricane Irma’s winds battered South Florida, Coral Gables is exploring whether to sue FPL.

Power hasn’t been restored quickly enough, according to Coral Gables city attorney Craig Leen.

“Today is the sixth day since the passing of Hurricane Irma in the South Florida area and still a substantial and inordinate number of City of Coral Gables residents and businesses unjustifiably remain without power,” Leen wrote Thursday in a cease-and-desist letter to FPL.

City leaders are so upset, they held an emergency meeting Thursday night and unanimously voted to explore whether to file a lawsuit or a complaint with the Florida Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates FPL.

In the letter, Leen demanded that all trees on downed power lines be removed by 5 p.m. Friday and that all homes be powered up by 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Coral Gables’ request is consistent with FPL’s promise to have electricity up and running for all homes and businesses on the state’s east coast by the end of Sunday.

If the company doesn’t make it happen in the City Beautiful, Coral Gables attorneys say FPL is subject to fines of $500 to $15,000 a day.

FPL did not immediately respond Friday to an email from the Miami Herald.

City officials say that Coral Gables streets are still blocked by at least six trees tangled with downed or low-hanging power lines, trapping residents in their neighborhoods and leaving roads impassable. Leen says city workers are not able to clear the trees because FPL has to respond first.

As of Friday afternoon, 242,010 FPL customers in Miami-Dade remained without power, which is prioritized to first be restored to hospitals, police and fire stations, water treatment plants and 911 call centers.

“It is evident that FPL was inadequately prepared to respond to this storm and this is particularly concerning in light of the fact that the storm ultimately brought significantly slower winds than predicted,” Leen said in the letter.

FPL announced Friday that the company would be setting up a restoration site in Coral Gables from from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue does wellness checks in the FLorida Keys after Hurricane Irma

View More Video