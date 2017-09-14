Yolanda Nuñez, 77, lives in the Robert King High Towers, the public housing complex in Little Havana. She says she has been without power since last Thursday, . She hasn’t been able to plug in the machine she uses to take her emphysema medicine.
Senior citizens living at Robert King High Towers need your help — badly

By CAITLIN OSTROFF

costroff@miamiherald.com

September 14, 2017 8:41 PM

Having been without power for a week, a Little Havana public housing complex is asking for help getting food and water to the building’s roughly 315 residents, many of them elderly and infirm.

Many of the residents of Robert King High Towers have eaten very little since Hurricane Irma, they told the Miami Herald. Some have gone days without oxygen or medication that requires electricity.

Water seeped under doors from Irma, and only one of the building’s four elevators has been working sporadically.

Many of the residents are too fragile or immobile and cannot climb the stairs of the 14-story building to get to food and water. The complex is asking for donations of hot food, including cafecitos, and for volunteers to help serve it at the building located at 1405 NW Seventh St., Miami.

The crisis at Robert King comes a day after eight elderly residents died in a Hollywood nursing home after they were left in a building that didn’t have air-conditioning after Hurricane Irma.

