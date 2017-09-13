No power, no place to go for thousands of South Florida elderly after Irma

More Videos 2:25 Aerial footage over Big Cypress Basin assess Irma's impact Pause 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:08 Key Largo resident recounts Hurricane Irma experience 0:37 Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 1:53 Eight die in nursing home in Irma aftermath 1:20 Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center evacuated after losing power 0:43 Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:51 Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center evacuated after losing power Patients were evacuated after Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at16650 W Dixie Hwy after generators failed on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in North Miami Beach. Patients were evacuated after Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at16650 W Dixie Hwy after generators failed on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in North Miami Beach. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Patients were evacuated after Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at16650 W Dixie Hwy after generators failed on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in North Miami Beach. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com