Residents are evacuated from the powerless Hollywood Hills Nursing Home, 1200 N 35th Ave., on Wednesday morning.
Residents are evacuated from the powerless Hollywood Hills Nursing Home, 1200 N 35th Ave., on Wednesday morning. CAITLIN OSTROFF costroff@miamiherald.com
Residents are evacuated from the powerless Hollywood Hills Nursing Home, 1200 N 35th Ave., on Wednesday morning. CAITLIN OSTROFF costroff@miamiherald.com

Hurricane

5 dead, others evacuated at Hollywood nursing home without power after Irma

By Caitlin Ostroff and David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 13, 2017 8:57 AM

Five Hollywood nursing home residents died Wednesday morning in a building left without air conditioning after Irma blasted South Florida, according to Hollywood police chief Tom Sanchez.

Police have begun a criminal investigation of the deaths at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, 1200 N 35th Ave. Sanchez said precautionary checks would be done on Hollywood’s 42 other nursing homes.

With the assistance of Memorial Healthcare System, Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue evacuated 115 people from the center and Larkin Community Hospital. Another 18 are being evacuated from Larkin’s behavioral health services facility Wednesday. Concerned family members can call 954-265-3000 to check on their relatives.

One resident already was dead when police got a call at 4 a.m.. The National Weather Service’s tracking in Hollywood put the temperature at 80 to 82 degrees overnight with a heat index of 85 to 90 after a Tuesday afternoon high temperature of 90 and a peak heat index of 99. Hollywood Public Affairs Director Raelin Story said there is no official cause of death yet, but a number were having respitory issues.

Like many places in South Florida, the nursing home has been without power since being blasted by tropical storm winds with hurricane gusts on the edge of Hurricane Irma. Kitchen worker Jean Lindor said the center had power via a generator to cook but no air conditioning.

This breaking bulletin will be updated as more is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

More Videos

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida 0:43

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida

Pause
Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 1:41

Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County

Hurricane Irma storm surge destroys Snapper's Restaurant in Key Largo 1:08

Hurricane Irma storm surge destroys Snapper's Restaurant in Key Largo

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma 0:40

FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma

Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma 0:37

Accused looters arrested in Midtown during Hurricane Irma

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 0:31

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather

Reporter recounts his journey through the Florida Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma 19:20

Reporter recounts his journey through the Florida Keys in the wake of Hurricane Irma

Keys resident spent Hurricane Irma on his sailboat 2:03

Keys resident spent Hurricane Irma on his sailboat

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:51

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

  • Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida

    As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on September 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds.

Hurricane Irma winds send cranes spinning in Hollywood, Florida

As Florida Gov Rick Scott warned of a life-threatening storm surge headed for the Florida Keys, the Miami area was beginning to feel the effects of the approaching Hurricane Irma late on September 9. This footage, shot in Hollywood, to the north of Miami, shows cranes spinning round in the high winds.

Twitter/Yossikudan via Storyful

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's slow going on I-75 in North Florida

View More Video