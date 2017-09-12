Miami-Dade lifts Hurricane Irma curfew, but some cities still have one

Miami-Dade County has lifted the daily curfew it imposed Sunday after Hurricane Irma.
The 7 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew will not be enforced Tuesday night, county spokesman Michael Hernández said. The city of Miami also did away with its curfew Tuesday.
Just announced by Mayor @Tomas_Regalado: Curfew has been lifted for city of Miami residents. pic.twitter.com/qqpDHEawDe— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 12, 2017
Some cities, however, still have curfews set to give cleanup crews more space to work on restoring power and hauling away fallen trees and other debris. Miami Beach, for example, issued a Tuesday curfew beginning at 11 p.m. and extending until 7 a.m.
“Please remain indoors,” Mayor Philip Levine told residents in a statement. “All businesses will be closed during this period. Sale and distribution of any alcoholic beverages is prohibited between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m, and will be strictly enforced.”
The Miami-Dade County curfew has now been lifted. Cities may still have local curfews in effect. Please keep safe while navigating roadways!— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017
Monroe County, home to the hard-hit Florida Keys, set a dawn-to-dusk curfew Tuesday to keep people away from dangerous roads and let cleanup teams drive in.
Broward County lifted its curfew Monday, less than 48 hours after it was imposed and despite criticism from some city mayors.
“People need to start getting back to normal,” Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said Tuesday. “Our goal right now is recovery and restoration, and that means that we need to get people back to work, get essential personnel back to work, get relief for the people who worked for the five days through the storm and get the businesses back up and running.”
