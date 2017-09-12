Police control access at a check point in Florida City into the Florida Keys on Tuesday.
Police control access at a check point in Florida City into the Florida Keys on Tuesday. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Police control access at a check point in Florida City into the Florida Keys on Tuesday. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Hurricane

Miami-Dade lifts Hurricane Irma curfew, but some cities still have one

By Patricia Mazzei and Daniel Chang

pmazzei@miamiherald.com

September 12, 2017 11:13 AM

Miami-Dade County has lifted the daily curfew it imposed Sunday after Hurricane Irma.

The 7 p.m.-7 a.m. curfew will not be enforced Tuesday night, county spokesman Michael Hernández said. The city of Miami also did away with its curfew Tuesday.

Some cities, however, still have curfews set to give cleanup crews more space to work on restoring power and hauling away fallen trees and other debris. Miami Beach, for example, issued a Tuesday curfew beginning at 11 p.m. and extending until 7 a.m.

“Please remain indoors,” Mayor Philip Levine told residents in a statement. “All businesses will be closed during this period. Sale and distribution of any alcoholic beverages is prohibited between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m, and will be strictly enforced.”

Monroe County, home to the hard-hit Florida Keys, set a dawn-to-dusk curfew Tuesday to keep people away from dangerous roads and let cleanup teams drive in.

Broward County lifted its curfew Monday, less than 48 hours after it was imposed and despite criticism from some city mayors.

“People need to start getting back to normal,” Broward Mayor Barbara Sharief said Tuesday. “Our goal right now is recovery and restoration, and that means that we need to get people back to work, get essential personnel back to work, get relief for the people who worked for the five days through the storm and get the businesses back up and running.”

More Videos

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:20

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

Pause
Congested traffic at check Point into Florida Keys 1:01

Congested traffic at check Point into Florida Keys

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys 1:30

Tempers boil over after residents denied entry back into the Florida Keys

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather 0:31

NOAA satellite shows last 72 hours of weather

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads. 0:25

Overnight clean up operations by North Miami Beach Police to clear the roads.

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path 1:41

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came 1:51

Residents of the lower Florida Keys recount when Hurricane Irma came

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami 1:50

Hurricane Irma brings strong winds and heavy rains to Miami

Key Largo resident surveys the damage 1:33

Key Largo resident surveys the damage

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway 0:46

Drivers pass growing wildfire near Los Angeles freeway

  • From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

    Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean islands and southern Florida before moving up the Gulf Coast. Retrace the destructive path of one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic.

From the Caribbean to the U.S.: Hurricane Irma's destructive path

Hurricane Irma battered the Caribbean islands and southern Florida before moving up the Gulf Coast. Retrace the destructive path of one of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Alexa Ard and Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma

View More Video