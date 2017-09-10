Miami-Dade’s daily Irma curfew will be in place until further notice

Miami-Dade County government has extended its daily 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew until further notice, so that Florida Power & Light and other cleanup crews can work on restoring power and picking up debris after Hurricane Irma.

Employees on cleanup crews will be exempt.

The curfew was first announced Sunday afternoon, after it became obvious the county would have to order people off the streets in the wake of Irma’s damage. The vast majority of FPL customers had lost power as of Sunday evening.

Some Miami-Dade cities have set even stricter curfews, extending longer hours. Miami Beach said Sunday it won’t allow people back onto the island at all until noon Tuesday.