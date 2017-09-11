Cruise lines will sail from Florida again on Tuesday — but airports not yet fully open

Cruise lines plan to be back in operation in Florida beginning Tuesday as soon as ports reopen — but it may be difficult for travelers to make it to the state to catch their cruises.
Most major airports in Florida were closed Monday, with openings beginning on Tuesday, though airports don’t expect to be offering a full schedule of flights just yet.
Carnival Cruise Line plans to operate three sailings from Miami beginning Tuesday and one from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades. Both ports were closed Monday, but Carnival said it expects the ports will reopen Tuesday morning. The Doral-based cruise line will operate one sailing from Orlando’s Port Canaveral and Miami’s PortMiami Wednesday.
“Guests on any cruises scheduled to depart Tuesday from South Florida have the option to cancel if they wish [and receive future cruise credit],” said Carnival spokeswoman Jennifer De La Cruz. “That has been the case for several days now. We are in constant contact with the ports to understand their status and are hopeful the ships will be able to get in [Tuesday].”
The cruise line urged passengers to contact their airlines to confirm their specific arrangements.
Below is the full list of cruises affected by Hurricane Irma:
Carnival Cruise Line
Guests on Carnival Paradise, which left the Port of Tampa on Thursday, was to depart Cozumel at 2 p.m. Monday on the way back to Tampa or Orlando. Depending on the Port of Tampa’s reopening (it was closed as of Monday), Carnival will update guests at 9 a.m. Tuesday where the ship will arrive Wednesday.
Guests can choose to be transferred to Tampa, or the Orlando airport, via a motor coach or remain in the Orlando area until the ship is repositioned to Tampa on Saturday, the cruise line said in a statement. Guests are encouraged to check Carnival’s website to confirm their sailing before traveling to port.
▪ Carnival Conquest: Scheduled to sail from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades Tuesday — instead of its original Saturday departure — on a four-day cruise to Cozumel.
▪ Carnival Glory: Scheduled to sail from PortMiami Tuesday — instead of its original Saturday departure — on a four-day cruise to Cozumel.
▪ Carnival Vista: Scheduled to sail from PortMiami Tuesday — instead of its original Saturday departure — on a five-day cruise to Grand Cayman and Cozumel.
▪ Carnival Victory: Scheduled to sail from PortMiami Tuesday — instead of its original Monday departure — on a three-day cruise to the Bahamas.
▪ Carnival Magic: Scheduled to sail from Orlando’s Port Canaveral Wednesday — instead of its original Saturday departure — on a three-day cruise to the Bahamas.
▪ Carnival Sensation: Scheduled to sail from PortMiami Wednesday — instead of its original Monday departure — on a three-day cruise to the Bahamas.
Guests on shortened cruises will receive refunds for the time missed. Travelers may also choose to cancel their trips and receive future cruise credit.
Six sailings were canceled as of Monday: Carnival Liberty’s three-day Bahamas cruise scheduled to leave Orlando’s Port Canaveral on Thursday, a three-day Bahamas sailing on the Carnival Victory from Miami scheduled to depart Friday, a five-day eastern Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Splendor from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades scheduled for Saturday, Carnival Liberty’s four-day Bahamas cruise from Port Canaveral scheduled for Sunday, Carnival Ecstasy’s Saturday sailing from Charleston to the Bahamas, and Carnival Paradise’s Cuba sailing from Tampa on Monday.
Travelers on canceled cruises will receive a full refund.
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International, which has deployed four ships for rescue missions in the Caribbean following Irma, has canceled three upcoming sailings: Empress of the Seas’ Wednesday sailing to Cuba, Majesty of the Seas’ Friday Bahamas cruise and Majesty of the Seas’ Monday charter cruise to the Bahamas.
For the non-chartered sailings, Royal Caribbean will offer a full refund and 25 percent future cruise credit. Passengers on the charter sailing should contact Thirty One Gifts.
The following Royal Caribbean sailings have been modified:
▪ Allure of the Seas: Scheduled to sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday — instead of its original Sunday departure — on a four-night cruise to the Bahamas. The line could potentially sail to its private island in Labadee, Haiti, instead if conditions in Nassau, Bahamas are not favorable.
▪ Harmony of the Seas: Scheduled to sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday — instead of its original Sunday departure — on a four-night cruise to Cozumel, Mexico.
▪ Oasis of the Seas: Scheduled to sail from Orlando’s Port Canaveral Wednesday — instead of its original Sunday departure — on a four-night cruise to Cozumel, Mexico.
▪ Enchantment of the Seas: Scheduled to sail from Orlando’s Port Canaveral Tuesday — instead of its original Monday departure — on a three-night cruise to The Bahamas.
Guests on modified cruises, except for the Enchantment, will get half their fare refunded and 50 percent future cruise credit.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Escape, which sailed away from PortMiami last week with 4,000 displaced passengers, plans to return to Miami Thursday. The ship was to have left Cozumel at 5 p.m. Monday. The ship plans to dock in Miami once the port reopens.
Due to devastation at some Caribbean ports, the Norwegian Escape will move its upcoming eastern Caribbean sailings to western Caribbean itineraries until November.
