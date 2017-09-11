C.M. GUERRERO. cmguerrero@elnuevoherald.com
Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports remain closed; West Palm to reopen Monday afternoon

By Chabeli Herrera

cherrera@miamiherald.com

September 11, 2017 10:27 AM

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remained closed Monday, as the airports assessed damage.

“Some airlines will fly personnel and crew members to MIA in preparation for flights to resume,” said spokeswoman Karla Cobreiro via a statement. “After a damage assessment today, we will determine if passenger flights can resume on Tuesday.”

Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport remains closed and has not issued an update on when it will reopen. Passengers who left their cars in FLL’s parking garages may retrieve them after 10 a.m., when the curfew in Broward County is lifted.

Palm Beach International Airport is scheduled to reopen at noon Monday but only an inbound Delta Air Lines flight was expected at the airport Monday.

Miami Herald editor Jane Wooldridge contributed to this report. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Chabeli Herrera: 305-376-3730, @ChabeliH

