Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports remain closed; West Palm to reopen Monday afternoon

Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remained closed Monday, as the airports assessed damage.
“Some airlines will fly personnel and crew members to MIA in preparation for flights to resume,” said spokeswoman Karla Cobreiro via a statement. “After a damage assessment today, we will determine if passenger flights can resume on Tuesday.”
September 11, 2017
Fort Lauderdale Hollywood Airport remains closed and has not issued an update on when it will reopen. Passengers who left their cars in FLL’s parking garages may retrieve them after 10 a.m., when the curfew in Broward County is lifted.
Palm Beach International Airport is scheduled to reopen at noon Monday but only an inbound Delta Air Lines flight was expected at the airport Monday.
Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to open at noon today. Only Delta inbound flight expected in today. Check with individual airlines.— PBC Emergency Mgmt (@PBCDEM) September 11, 2017
Miami Herald editor Jane Wooldridge contributed to this report. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
