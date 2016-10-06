Here’s what’s happening now with Hurricane Matthew

With Hurricane Matthew bearing down on South Florida, here’s the latest in the region:
AT MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
9:10 a.m.: About 90 percent of the arriving and deeparting flights at Miami International Airport have been canceled Thursday, about 90 percent of the schedule. Other flights are scheduled until noon, when most airlines will suspend operations, according to the airport, which will not close. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward is set to shut down at 10:30 a.m.
ON SOUTH BEACH
8:45 p.m.: No mimosa-sipping on chaise longues on the sands of South Beach on Thursday morning. No rows of sunbrellas. No lockers. As nature approached, the beach looked about as back to its natural visual state as can be, save shuttered lifeguard stands.
The morning early storm winds whipped the sands into a fusillade that assaulted bare ankles. Not that there were many of those in the 7 a.m. hour — a power-walking couple, two buried treasure hunters, a resident who loves her morning ocean walks, a curious tourist or two.
No such problems for Joe Cross, covered Achilles to shoulders in a wet suit as he searched the beach with a metal detector.
The winds make “things a little more exciting for us," chuckled Cross, who got his first detector in 1976. "Imagine a field being plowed."
He'd been out in the water around 3 a.m., "but, now, it's getting a little silly."
Miami Beach now. Municipality: "All sidewalk cafes are closed." #Matthew pic.twitter.com/TJrk8cRdga— Carol Rosenberg (@carolrosenberg) October 6, 2016
ALONG U.S. 1 in NORTH MIAMI-DADE
4 a.m.: All of the high-priced Lamborghinis and other imported sports cars were removed from a North Miami-area car dealer, Prestige Imports, leaving an eerie vacant lot glowing under high-powered lights. But the parking lots of two area strip clubs were packed, along with those of motels across from Miami International Airport. Early morning traffic also flowed easily around the airport, where many flights were canceled Thursday.
