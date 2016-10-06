Thousands without power as Hurricane Matthew moves through

More than 10,000 customers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties remained in the dark Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Matthew's outerbands whipped through the region, according to Florida Power & Light.
By 2 p.m., thousands of people had already had their power restored, according to FPL.
In Miami-Dade, 7,440 customers were without power, as of the power company's last update at 2 p.m. In Broward 1,720 customers lost power — down from more than 4,000 and in Palm Beach, 1,320 were without power.
Palmetto Bay Mayor Eugene Flinn and wife, author Alexandra Flinn, posted on Facebook early in the day that power had already gone out in the village.
“Power went out with the first slight gust,” he wrote. “Fortunately, I charged my iPad how can I watch Designated Survivor, preempted by last night's storm coverage.”
Emergency crews in all three counties were on standby to restore power as soon as it is safe, FPL said. Crews will restore power as long as winds are less than 35 miles per hour.
In Broward alone, 1,400 workers were deployed.
To strengthen the grid, FPL replaced wooden poles with concrete poles before the storm. Spokeswoman Juliet Roulhac estimated that two-thirds of the poles were replaced in Broward.
The company warned that 2.5 million customers in Central and North Florida could lose power as the Category 4 storm pummels the east coast.
“Depending upon Matthew's ultimate path and intensity, damage to our electrical infrastructure will be extensive," Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL, said in a statement. “The impacts of this storm will far exceed the design standards of not just the FPL system, but much of the design standards of homes and buildings throughout the region.”
The company said that it is anticipating “a significant and challenging restoration effort along parts of Florida's east coast.”
Silagy said the company has lined up assistance from employees and workers from other utility companies and has "a workforce of more than 15,000 ready to respond."
In preparation for the storm, FPL shut down its St. Lucie nuclear power plant, just southeast of Fort Pierce Thursday morning. But with the storm mostly skipping past Miami-Dade County, the Turkey Point plan in Homestead kept operating at 100 percent.
“Our safety guidelines call for shutting down an hour before hurricane-force winds reach the site,” said FPL spokesman Peter Robbins. “Acting very conservatively, and very safely, we shut down Turkey Point long before that. When we concluded that hurricane-force winds were not going to reach Turkey Point at all, we kept it operating.”
Actually, only one of the two St. Lucie units had to be shut down. The other went down for refueling several days ago, and with the hurricane approaching, FPL didn’t turn it back on.
The St. Lucie plant, located on Hutchinson Island, will stay off-line until a detailed inspection after the hurricane has left the area.
Miami Herald staff writers Amy Sherman and Howard Cohen contributed to this report.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments