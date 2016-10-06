Florida starts to feel the squalls from Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew continued to flog the Bahamas Thursday morning, as meteorologists tracked the first storm squalls rolling into South Florida shortly after 6 a.m.
Wind gusts along Florida’s coastline were already whipping at 25-30 mph before dawn, with more powerful winds and possible tornadoes expected in Miami-Dade and Broward counties through the morning and into midday.
“Depending on how close the approach gets, we’re talking about hurricane gusts possible of 75 mph this afternoon as it approaches off the coast of Palm Beach tonight,’’ said Larry Kelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami-Dade.
As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the Category 3 hurricane was driving across the Bahamas, about 60 miles south of Nassau, with 125 mph winds. The National Hurricane Center in Miami-Dade said the storm was "strengthening," after an earlier bulletin described Matthew pounding portions of the central Bahamas. Nassau, the capital, on New Providence, is home to about 80 percent of the country's 250,000 people.
"The center of this storm is going to make a very close pass, if not a direct hit" in Nassau, said Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist for the Weather Channel.
The storm is expected to dump as much as 15 inches of rain in the Bahamas, and produce storm surges of up to as 15 feet with "life-threatening" surf and rip currents, the hurricane center said.
The storm was moving toward the northwest at 12 mph, and is expected to roll up Florida’s coast toward Georgia and South Carolina. Some two million people in the three states have been advised to evacuate.
Hurricane warnings are in effect north of Golden Beach in Miami-Dade all the way to Altamaha Sound in Georgia. A hurricane warning is also in effect on Lake Okeechobee. Gov. Rick Scott assured residents that the lake and its aging dike would be able to withstand the heavy rain and winds expected to pummel Palm Beach County.
“This is a dangerous storm and it is never too early to evacuate,” Scott said. “You must leave before it’s too late.’’
Hundreds of National Guard troops are on standby throughout South Florida to assist local authorities.
People were already beginning to fill shelters in Fort Lauderdale by Thursday morning, as other shelters in the region opened their doors to both residents and, in some cases, their pets. Schools and businesses were shuttered throughout South Florida.
Bryan Koon, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, stressed “calm and urgency” for officials coordinating preparation and response efforts across the state. He told officials at the State Emergency Operations Center to make sure all measures were in place. Koon also said they should be ready for when the storm passes to begin damage assessments, debris removal and power restoration.
The outermost bands of the storm will start to dump sustained rain on Miami-Dade and Broward counties by about lunchtime Thursday. With these bands come lightning and increased risk of tornadoes. Winds will pick up by the afternoon, with tropical storm force speeds blowing in throughout the night, the National Weather Service said.
When it comes closest to South Florida on Thursday night, it is forecast to be producing winds of 130 mph, a low-end Category 4 storm that can cause “catastrophic” damage, according to the hurricane center.
Communities along the mainland coast and on the barrier islands will bear the brunt of the wind more than inland areas, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane force winds, in excess of 75 mph, were expected in Palm Beach County, where a direct hit is possible, forecasters said.
Inspectors have been watching Lake Okeechobee's troubled dike and water managers are draining canals out to sea to try to lessen flooding threats from the hurricane. The swollen lake's water level is already higher than the peak range officials try to maintain. The heavy rainfall associated with Matthew could risk the stability of the 30-foot-tall mound of rock, shell and sand surrounding the lake.
