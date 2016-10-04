Photo gallery: Hurricane Matthew hits Haiti | Tues., Oct. 4, 2016

People work to remove an uprooted tree from a road in Leogane, Haiti. Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
People watch as rising waters roar past where there was once a bridge, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Vehicles sit stranded in flood waters in Leogane, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
People work to remove debris from a street allowing vehicles to pass, in Leogane, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Residents walk in flooded streets as they return to their homes in Leogane, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Residents head to higher ground, away from their flooded home in Leogane, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Residents wade through flood waters in Leogane, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
People watch rising waters roar past from a bridge, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A car drives through flood waters in Leogane, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Two men remove a downed power line to allow vehicles passage, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A man walks past a collapsed power line in Grand Goave, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
Residents head to a shelter in Leogane, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
People watch from the other side of the La Digue river as water roars past the destroyed Petit Goave bridge, as Hurricane Matthew passes over, in Petit Goave, Haiti, Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds destroying the bridge and cutting off road communication with the worst hit areas.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP
A woman and a child walk in a waterlogged street as they head to a shelter under the pouring rain caused by Hurricane Matthew, in Leogane, Haiti. Tues., Oct. 4, 2016. Matthew slammed into Haiti's southwestern tip with howling, 145 mph winds tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris.
Dieu Nalio Chery
AP