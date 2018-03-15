Rush hour traffic is at a standstill on roadways near heavily traveled Southwest Eighth Street where the Florida International University bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon, March 15, 2018.
Traffic

Here are the road closures and traffic tie-ups due to FIU bridge collapse

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 06:19 PM

Rush-hour traffic is at a standstill on roadways near heavily traveled Southwest Eighth Street where the Florida International University bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Turnpike’s southbound ramp to Southwest Eighth Street near the accident site is closed, causing traffic to back up for miles on the Turnpike.

Also closed: Southwest Eighth Street between 107th and 117th avenues, the area of the fallen bridge and near one of FIU’s main entrances. Officials say Southwest Eighth Street in this area will be closed indefinitely as they investigate the 950-ton bridge collapse.

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald

Alternate routes include Coral Way and Flagler Street, which both run east and west like Southwest Eighth Street.

But staying clear of the area is the best possible option, if you can avoid it.

Compounding the traffic woes: the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition, which is held at Tamiami Park adjacent to FIU’s campus, opened for the season at roughly the same time as the bridge collapsed. The Fair opted not to close for the day and activities on the fairgrounds can last to midnight or later depending on crowds.

FIU is closed this week for Spring Break, which takes some cars off the road.

