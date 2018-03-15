Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park and 107th Avenue.
Miami-Dade County

Youth Fair won’t alter opening day in wake of nearby FIU bridge collapse

By Howard Cohen

March 15, 2018 04:42 PM

An hour after the collapse of the FIU bridge on Southwest Eighth Street,opening day for the nearby Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition at Tamiami Park went on as planned.

“We are truly saddened to learn of those that have lost their lives or were injured,” the Fair said in a statement. “We send our sincere sympathy and condolences to those affected by this tragedy.”

Traffic, however, is heavily affected. Southwest Eighth Street from the Turnpike to Southwest 107th Avenue is closed until further notice. The bridge crosses Eighth Street at Southwest 109th Avenue.

The Youth Fair takes place on grounds surrounding the FIU campus and many fair goers access the site via the Florida Turnpike’s Southwest Eighth Street exit number 25.

Exit 25, however, is closed to traffic.

The Fair advises that people who use the Turnpike take Bird Road/Southwest 40th Street Exit 23 instead.

Entrances to the Fair are at Southwest 112th Avenue and Coral Way, Southwest 114th Avenue and Coral Way, Southwest 117th Avenue and SW 22nd Street and Southwest 117th Avenue and Southwest 21st Street.

