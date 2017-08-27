Who is encouraging Haitians to cross the border? Canada wants to know.

More Videos 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma Pause 0:40 Cars left burning after violent protest in Haitian capital 1:09 Haiti mostly spared by Hurricane Irma 2:23 Already facing an influx of deportees from the Dominican Republic, Haiti worries about TPS deportees 1:27 South Florida woman crosses Canadian border with her four children 0:58 Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport in Canada, talks about the refugee crisis 3:53 Haitian-Canadian MP meets with Haitian leaders in Miami 2:03 Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing 0:51 Migrants sheltered in tents at US-Canada border 1:53 Six die in nursing home in Irma aftermath Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Canadian man looks on as immigrants stream across the Roxham Road border crossing Ricky Caya looks on as immigrants from around the world stream from the United States into Canada in upstate New York. Ricky Caya looks on as immigrants from around the world stream from the United States into Canada in upstate New York. Al Diaz Miami Herald

