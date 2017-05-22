Haitians get six months protection from deportation - but told to prepare to leave U.S.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water Pause 1:13 Haitian activists ask Trump for TPS extension 1:23 Haitians demand Trump administration extend Temporary Protected Status 1:05 Wyclef Jean in Little Haiti 0:37 Shooting at Coral Way restaurant leaves 3 dead 1:23 Immigration attorney Ira Kurzban addresses Haitians TPS status 0:50 Wyclef Jean discusses Temporary Protected Status for Haitians 1:08 Protesters gather to oppose President Trump's immigration measures 1:01 More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps 1:03 Man steals phone from courthouse x-ray machine Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email TPS recipients convened at FANM’s office in Little Haiti to share their personal stories as a decision by the Department of Homeland Security on the future of TTPS approaches. C.M. Guerrero cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

TPS recipients convened at FANM’s office in Little Haiti to share their personal stories as a decision by the Department of Homeland Security on the future of TTPS approaches. C.M. Guerrero cmguerrero@miamiherald.com